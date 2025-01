SMACK league season 7 finale this Sunday

After six months of intense competition, Season Seven of the SMACK League, one of the premier alumni sports leagues, is set for an exhilarating finale this Sunday at Legends Grounds in Lugogo. This season introduced two new teams, Phantoms, and Vulcans, expanding the league to 22 teams. The growth led to a revamped format, with teams divided into two groups, Pool A and Pool B, for a more structured competition