SMACK LEAGUE : 20 clubs confirm participation in season 6

Golf and Basketball are the two sports disciplines that have been added to football ahead of the kick-off of season 6 of the Smack League in next month on the 24th. Just like in the previous seasons, Golf and Basketball will also run on a marathon basis for a whole year. The networking tourney of Students of st. Mary’s College, Kisubi will kick off with a Memorial Cup that will take place this Sunday on 26 at Legends in Lugogo with over 20 clubs taking part.