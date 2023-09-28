Six countries to participate in the upcoming Uganda golf club ladies open championship

Lady golfers from about six countries are set to use the upcoming Uganda golf club ladies open championship as a warm up event for the Uganda open golf championship due later in October.The three day ladies open championship will tee off next weekend on 3rd October and climax on 5th at the Kitatante golf course. Uganda golf club ladies captain Wendy Angudeyo says foreign participants have started jetting into the country a week ahead of the tournament.