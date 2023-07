Sisters Norah Lunkuse, Maggie Bagala excited for Netball World Cup debut

The She Cranes start their Netball World Cup campaign tomorrow against Singapore in a Group D fixture at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa. Among the players available for head coach Fred Mugerwa to select his team are sisters Norah Lunkuse and Maggie Bagala. Tonight NTV Sport caught up with the sisters and they spoke about their exceptions at the tournament.