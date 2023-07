Singleton Golf Open: 64 pairs advance to the next round

Season seven of the singleton challenge commenced yesterday at the 71 lake side Entebbe golf club, with over 200 players, where half the number dropped. Now only 64 pairs will continue with action next month to vie for bragging rights. According to Sseruwano Walusimbi, the tournament will this time see golfers placed for prizes including a brand new Toyota car for a hole-in-one.