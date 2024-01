She Maroons beat Makerere ladies 3-0, as Asubo Gafford win

In Women's Football, Jackline Adong scored a brace as her side, She Maroons thrashed Makerere University Ladies 3-0 in one of the games that climaxed match day six of the FUFA Women Super League at Prisons grounds in Luzira. Elsewhere, Rines SS registered their first win of the season after beating Asubo Gafford Ladies 2-1 in Wakiso.