She Gladiators set for Africa Women’s Kabadi Championship ahead of World Cup

Uganda’s women’s national kabaddi team, the She Gladiators, will participate in the Africa Women’s Kabaddi Championship, set to kick off on April 7th at Kasarani Stadium in Kenya. Nine other national teams are expected to compete in the tournament, which also doubles as a World Cup qualifier. The She Gladiators, who have already secured their ticket to the World Cup, aim to use this tournament as part of their preparations for the global stage.