She Cranes' training shifts from Lugogo Indoor Stadium to Nakirebe in Mpigi

She Cranes, the national netball team, relocates the training venue to Nakirebe in Mpigi district from Lugogo indoor stadium due to scheduling conflicts. Head coach Fred Mugerwa cited interference from other users as a disruption to their training program. The team's focus is now set on preparations for the upcoming Netball World Cup scheduled to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, starting from 28th July.