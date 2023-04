She Cranes take part In 2022 Fast5 Tourney in New Zealand

Fast5 netball is a new version of Netball that is taking root across the world but is still new to many netball-playing nations of Africa. For the first time however the Uganda national netball team the She Cranes took part in the 2022 Fast5 championship in Newzealand and finished fifth overall. To both the players and the technical team, this was the first time their interface with this version of Netball.