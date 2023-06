She Cranes enter shs 56M partnership with Uganda Airlines

The Uganda national netball team the She Cranes will fly to South Africa to compete in the Netball World cup aboard Uganda Airlines, thanks to a 56 million shilling partnership that was unveiled this morning at their training base at Nakirebe. The deal that is intended to moral boost the team's efforts to perform in the championship will also see the national carrier sponsor fans to Cape town to cheer the Cranes.