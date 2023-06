She Cranes enter residential camp for Netball world cup training

Uganda's preparations for the forthcoming Netball world cup officially got underway on Tuesday at Lubowa with a colorful function attended by state minister for sports and officials of the Uganda netball federation. The She Cranes moved into a residential camp at the africa Bible University premises at Lubowa to intensify training ahead of the netball world cup that throws off on 28 July in Cape Town South Africa.