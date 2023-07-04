She Cranes coach optimistic about team’s chances

She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa has set his target on the She Cranes making the first or second places in their group D fixtures alongside New Zealand, Singapore, and Trinidad Tobago come July 28 to August 6 at the Netball World Cup in South Africa. Mugerwa also believes that through the World Cup, Uganda can better her placement in the World Netball rankings. This he said today as the team renewed their partnership with Plascon paints and handed them a cheque worth Shs100m.