She Cranes ask government for own Netball facility

The National Netball team, the She Cranes arrived in South Africa today ahead of their participation in this year's Netball World Cup. Uganda will open its campaign against Singapore on 28th July at the national convention center in Cape Town. However, before their departure, the Netball Federation leadership in the country made a passionate plea to the government of Uganda to support their effort of building their own Netball facility.