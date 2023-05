Secondary school games get underway in Mbarara

The race for the best schools in seven disciplines of the Fresh Diary Secondary school games officially got underway today in Mbarara city with schools from the central region continuing their dominance over their counterparts from other regions of the country.Among the results of the day, St. Noa Girls School Zana beat Moyo Star 5-1 in women football while Buddo SS thrashed Ndejje SS 51 by 34 points in boys' basketball.