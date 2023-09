SCHOOLS CRICKET WEEK: Jinja SS tame defending champions Mwiri

Jinja SSS beat defending Champions Busoga College Mwiri by 57 runs in the ongoing Schools' Cricket Week. Mwiri won the toss and elected to bowl first. Jinja SSS then put up 148 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Mwiri were bowled out having posted 91 runs as they attempted to mount a chase in the second innings.