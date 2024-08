SC Villa to play Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Football Club in CAF Champions League Qualifiers

Uganda League Champions Sports Club Villa is set to face off with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia Football Club tomorrow in the 1st preliminary round of the CAF Champions League Qualifiers , at the Mandela national stadium in Namboole. The Jogoos who return to continental football for the first time in 9 years will hope to win the first leg and bright their chances of qualifying to the next round.