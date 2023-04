RWENZORI GOLF OPEN: US based Titus Okwong emerges overall winner

US-based Titus Okwong emerged as the overall winner of the Equity Rwenzori Golf Open that took place yesterday at Tooro Golf Course. Okwong beat Joseph Cwinyai at hole 16 with 3 crosses and Joseph Cwinyai four crosses on the same hole. Ronald Mugisa, Joseph Cwinyai, and Titus Okwong tied heading into the final play yesterday. Over 137 players participated in the Equity Rwenzori Open tournament that was sponsored by Equity Bank.