RUGBY: Tooro Lions beat Mbarara Titans to win Western League

Tooro Lions Rugby Club beat Mbarara Titans to win the Western regional league. With the win, they will soon take part in the national 15's qualifiers due in Kampala starting on the 20th of this month. However, the team is cash-strapped and is calling on well-wishers to lend financial assistance to the club to enable them to compete in Kampala.