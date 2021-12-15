Rugby legend “Soggy” dead

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

Coach Robert Seguya, one of Uganda's greatest rugby players, is dead.

Soggy as he was fondly known lost the battle to leukemia on Tuesday following months of illness that brought together everyone the sport he loved.

The 43-year old was diagnosed with the blood cancer in May after feeling unwell while coaching his club side - Jinja Hippos.

"Uganda Rugby mourns the loss of legendary player and Coach Robert Sseguya. Nay his soul Rest In Peace.

#RIPRobertSseguya," Uganda Rugby Union (URU) tweeted.

Leukaemia occurs when the body creates too many abnormal white blood cells that interfere with the bone marrow’s ability to make red blood cells and platelets.

The former Rugby Cranes open side flanker was treated in Jinja, transferred to Mukono then Kampala’s Pulse Clinic. He was then moved to Uganda Cancer Institute, Mulago, to start chemotherapy.

The rugby fraternity in Uganda and rivals Kenya then launched a fundraising drive to support the family in the hope that he would beat his greatest foe.

A two-time African champion for Uganda also won a multitude of titles his club Heathens and often dared to break the Kobs-Heathens duopoly.

That drive took him to Buffaloes as a player and later coach, then Hippos.

SUCCESS AS A PLAYER

Selected for Africa Leopards twice in 2007 and 2008 being made captain on the first call.

Won the Elgon Cup in 2006.

African Champion in 2002 and 2007.

Won the league with Heathens in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2011.

Won the Uganda Cup with Heathens 2010, 2009, 2007, 2005, 2004, 2002, 2001.

Played for Uganda in 7s at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2010.

Played for Uganda in the IRB Sevens circuit in 2001, 2003, 2004.