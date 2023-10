Rugby cranes start well by beating Zambia 30-8

Uganda Rugby Cranes marked a powerful start in the 2023 Victoria Cup beating Zambia 30-08 in a game that was played last evening at the Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere. The cranes were impressive with four tries including a penalty try. The rugby cranes will return to action next weekend against Kenya in what will be an exciting continuation of the Victoria Cup tournament.