Rotary 5 A-Side; 7th Edition of competition launched

The 7th Edition of the Rotary 5 Aside football tournament was launched last evening by the Rotary Club of Kiwatule and will take place on the 22nd of July at the Philip Omondi Stadium. The competition is a fundraising tournament that brings together corporates as well as Rotary and Rotaract Clubs from across the country to raise funds for various Rotary Community service projects across the country