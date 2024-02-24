Ronald Rugumayo still in lead at DP Golf Open in Kenya

In golf, Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo maintained a level score at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Course in Kenya to stay in the race for the big prize of the DP World Tour Kenya Open. The Sunshine Tour golfer encountered challenges, but he was able to overcome them with three birdies that helped him stay on par, going into the final day tomorrow. Ugandan fans following Rugumayo in Nairobi have attributed his performance to the growth in his mental strength.