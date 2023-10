Ronald Rugamayo holds a slim lead after day two of JW Uganda Open Golf Championship

Ronald Rugumayo maintained the lead on day two of the Uganda Pro Golf Open after returning a gross score of 69 totaling up to 136. Celestin Nsanzuwera in 2nd position, is only a stroke behind with a total gross of 137. The third round tees off tomorrow on Friday with 34 players after the number of participants was reduced today with those with a 3 over par, eliminated.