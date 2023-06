ROAD TO 2024 T20 WORLD CUP: Cricket Cranes regroup next week for preps

Uganda Men’s Cricket National team, The Cricket Cranes who clinched the inaugural edition of the continent T20 Cup against hosts Kenya will regroup on Monday next week to resume preparations for the T20 world cup qualifiers. Uganda is due to take on Namibia in the castle Lite T20 series in the build up to the world cup qualifiers slated to take place in the capital Windhoek this year.