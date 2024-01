Rita Musamali beats competition to win real star monthly award in cricket for December

Rita Musamali beat off competition from Victoria Pearls consulate Aweko and Cricket Cranes' star Henry Ssenyondo to win the Fortebet Real Star Monthly award in cricket Category for the month of December.In other sports disciplines, Maroons, Abraham Tusuubira topped the football category over KCCA's Muhammad Shabban and Ivan Booogere while John Sserunjogi and Piu Mpoza won in boxing and rugby respectively.