Rines SS defeats Lady Doves 1-0 in FUFA women's super league match

Rines SS Women's football club edged Lady Doves Women's football club 1-0 in one of the FUFA Women's Super League matches played yesterday at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso. Justine Ayerango scored the lone goal that earned the three crucial points for the Wakiso-based club. Rines SS is now placed eighth on the 10-team log with 11 points, just one position above the relegation zone.