Relegation-bound Onduparaka FC holds title contenders KCCA FC to a draw

Relegation-bound Onduparaka FC have forced league title contenders KCCA fc to a two-all draw at Philip Omondi stadium in one of the two Uganda premier league games played this evening. The Caterpillars, who seem not to have any chances to survive relegation, scored two late second-half goals to pick up a point from Lugogo.