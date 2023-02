RALLYING : Yassin Nasser emerges winner of Mbarara rally

Yassin Nasser in Ford Fiesta R5 has emerged as a champion of the Mbarara Rally that ended today. He emerged the winner after completing the gruelling 212.80-kilometre rally. Ronald Ssebuguzi in Ford Fiesta Proto came second, while Duncun Mubiru clinched the third position. Meanwhile, 2022 National Rally Champion Byron Rugomoka who was driving a Mitsubishi Evo X finished fifth after his car Tyre got a puncture on the first day of the event.