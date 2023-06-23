Queen’s Cranes thrash Byafaayo 5-0 in Njeru

The National Women's Under 18 Team, the Queen's Cranes thrashed Byafaayo's select team 5-0 in a practice game, played at the FUFA technical center in Njeru. Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Catherine Nagadya, Patricia Naiga, and Allen Nassazi scored the five goals, as the team continues to prepare for the CECAFA Women's U-18 Championship due next week in Nairobi, Kenya. However, Coach Ayub Khalifah believes that there are still a few mistakes to rectify before the team departs for the tournament next week.