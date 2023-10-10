Queen Cranes U20 Team Aims For Another Win Against Mozambique

The Uganda Women's U20 National Football team, the Queen Cranes continue to prepare for their second leg encounter of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers against Mozambique.The Queen Cranes thrashed Mozambique 6-0 in the first encounter away in Maputo play the second leg on Friday at the Fufa Technical Center in Njeru.The winner over the two legs will face off with the winner between Senegal and Benin to advance to the penultimate round.