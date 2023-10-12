Queen cranes to face off against Mozambique in U20 Women’s World Cup

The Uganda Women's U20 National Football team, the Queen Cranes and their Mozambican counterparts face off at the FUFA technical center in Njeru tomorrow in the return leg of the 2024 FIFA under 20 women World cup due in Colombia.Uganda convincingly won the first leg 6-0 away in Mozambique last week and only need to draw or lose by lesser gals to advance to the next stage of the competition.The winner over the two legs will face off with the winner between Senegal and Benin.