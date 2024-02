Profiling NEC FC in their first premier league season

As the Star Times Uganda Premier League rages on, we take a look at military side NEC FC who have impressively taken the season. Sitting 4th on the log with 31 points, 6 behind leaders Bul FC, the club has an ambition to compete for the league title in the long term. We sat down with Engineer Brian Buhanda to take us through the club's plans and ambitions.