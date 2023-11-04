Police Women's Handball club extends lead with convincing victory over Kyambogo University

Police Women's Handball Club defeated Kyambogo University 35-16 to maintain their lead in the national handball league. In other games played today at Police Children's School in Kibuli, Kawanda Secondary School triumphed over Victoria University with a score of 21-14, while UPDF secured a 38-18 victory against Nkajja. Ndejje University received a walkover against Makerere Women, who have been suspended from the league for failing to appear in the previous three fixtures.