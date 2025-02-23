Police FC to lock horns with Bright Stars FC in the round of 32 Uganda Cup clash

In soccer, Police FC will tomorrow lock horns with Bright Stars FC in the round of 32 Uganda Cup clash at the Kavumba Recreation Ground. Police FC head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa says his team is upbeat ahead of the clash against his former employers. In previous encounters between the two, Police has had the last laugh; however, Bright Stars coach Ian Mutenda prefers tomorrow's fixture not to be determined by their past performances.