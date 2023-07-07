Players and coaches get accolades in UPL awards

The 2022/2023 Uganda Premier League season formally ended yesterday at Sheraton Kampala Hotel with the end-of-season awards to honour the outstanding performers. The achievers were grouped in 13 categories, with Vipers Captain Milton Kariisa scooping four of these, including the best player of the season accolade. Vipers SC Tactician Alex Isabirye won the best coach award after leading the Venoms to the league and cup double. Legendary footballer Andrew Fimbo Mukasa was awarded the Platinum award. Simon Tamale, who missed out on the top award, received the best goal keeper accolade, while Darius Ojok of the Maroons took home the best young player of the season award.