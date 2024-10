Pirates, Heathens qualify for Rujumba Rugby 7s quarter finals

Pirates Rugby Club, the hosts of this year’s Rujumba Rugby 7s circuit, topped Group C on day one to qualify for the Quarter Finals, where they will face Buffaloes tomorrow. Circuit leaders Heathens, with 108 points, three more than Pirates, also topped Group D to set up a final 8 encounter with Entebbe Mongers. In the other Quarter Final fixtures tomorrow, Kobs will face Hippos, while Walukuba will play Rhinos.