People affected by Oil pipelines start receiving food

Ugandans who are affected by the East African Crude Oil pipeline have started receiving food as they prepare to vacate the land to pave way for the construction of the pipeline. They are over three thousand five hundred eighty two Project Affected Persons. The first batch of the beneficiaries received their rations of 4 kgs of rice, 4kgs of beans, and another 4kgs of maize flour, salt and simsim at the Hoima District Headquarters.