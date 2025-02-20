Payers seek points from Uganda international badminton challenge

Badminton players from over 30 countries are taking part in the 2025 Uganda International Challenge at the indoor arena in Lugogo. The Challenge has entered day two with players seeking to garner more points and position themselves for bigger competitions. A few Ugandan players who are fresh from the Africa Senior Badminton Championships in Cameroon are eager to perform well at the competition after playing outstanding opponents in Douala.