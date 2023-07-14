PARA BADMINTON :Latif Ggobi and Ali Mukasa progress to semi-finals

Ugandan badminton players including Latif Ggobi and Ali Mukasa have today won their quarter final single games to progress to the semis of the Africa para Badminton tournament taking place at the Indoor arena in Lugogo. Meanwhile the semis will also see the pair of Rose Nansereko and Charles Kizza compete in doubles after beating Deed Jean Yives and Gebnon Jaelle from Cote D’voir two out of three sets. Ugandan coach Ronald Lule says the players who have progressed to the semis due tomorrow have the potential to make it to the finals as well as win gold medals. However he says most of his players lack confidence that has costed the team.