Over 200 golfers to participate in Entebbe Lady’s Open

The 13th edition of the Entebbe lady’s open is set to take centre stage tomorrow at the par 71 Entebbe golf course. Over 200 female golfers have registered to compete in the two-day event. Professional golfers like Irene Nakalembe and Flavia Namakula have for the first time made an entry to compete for the professionals' title.