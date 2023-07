Over 150 to compete in 2nd edition of Namulonge golf club ladies Open

Over 150 golfers are expected to compete at the second edition of the Namulonge golf club ladies Open due to take place this weekend at Namulonge Golf Course. The two-day event that tees off on this Friday before climaxing on Sunday will also feature a professional event for the country’s only two women professional players Flavia Namakula and Irene Nakalembe.