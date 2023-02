OUMA VS GOLOLA: Former boxing champ ready to face kickboxing champion

Former IBF junior middleweight champion Kassim ‘The Dream’ Ouma departs for Germany on Saturday to intensify his training ahead of a non-title fight against local champion Moses Golola. Ouma who returned from Germany in December to participate in the aborted boxing day event against a Kenyan opponent held his last training session in Kampala on Friday morning at the Laponye Hotel gym .