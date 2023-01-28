Orange Block Busters, Ndejje men, Sport S win Saturday Volleyball league games

Orange Block Busters Volleyball Club, men, Ndejje men and Sport S women, emerged winners of their fixtures in today’s outing of the national volleyball league. The Iganga-based OBB volleyball club beat relegation fighting Sky Volleyball club by three sets to nil moments after the Ndejje University volleyball club beat their counterparts by three sets to one. In the opening fixture of the day, Sport S volleyball club women needed a decisive set win to confirm their 3 -2 sets victory over hard-fighting OBB women. We have some highlights of the day.