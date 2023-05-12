Corruption cited as major hurdle in NRM manifesto implementation
Brig. Gen Joseph Balikuddembe hands over to Maj. Gen Don Nabasa
Legislators dispute 3 trillion shillings transaction with bank of Uganda
UNRA to repair Katonga Bridge after collapse on Kampala-Masaka Highway
Hundreds expected at deceased minister Engola's burial
Moneylender shot dead by policeman
Ntoroko district leaders concerned about access to safe water
Doctors' strike continues despite government appeals
Transport fares surge on Kampala-Masaka highway due to Katonga bridge collapse
Kitara FC secures top spot in Big League Tournament with 3-0 victory
Floods displace thousands in Central Somalia, worsening humanitarian crisis
EMBALIRIRA YA 2023/24: Yeeyongeddemu obuwumbi 1,000 mu nkyukakyuka ezanjuddwa
KABALE TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Minisita Akello ayagala alikulira akwatibwe
Enteekateeka z’okuziika Col Charles Engola ziwedde
OKUGENDA E MASAKA: Ebisale byeyongedde olw’olugendo okweyongeramu