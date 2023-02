Nsekuye beats Ofoyrwoth, Magomu to win Real Star Award

After guiding Makerere Impis Rugby Club to their fourth win of the season in four games, current Rugby League, top scorer, Henry Nsekuye has scooped the real star monthly award for January in the Rugby Category. Nsekuye beat heathens player, Aron Oforywoth and Ivan Magomu.Other players that were rewarded include Itanda Kayaker's player, Ronald Lutaaya, Shadir Musa Bwogi and Rahsida Mutesi in Pool.