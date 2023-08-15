Ngonge and Nsenene draw 1-1 in Bika Cup

Ngonge and Nsenene teams have registered a 1-all draw in the semi final stage of the Bika Bya Baganda Football tournament.Lawrence Sembatya put Ngonge in the lead early in the first half before Edirisa Masembe restored parity in the dying minutes of the game.The two teams will meet again in the second leg this week on Thursday .Meanwhile Mbogo and Omutima Omusagi will face off in the second leg of the semifinal clash tomorrow at Mutesa II stadium Wankulukuku.