New KCCA coach weighs in on new season fixtures

Newly appointed KCCA Coach, Sergio Traguil has weighed in on the upcoming Uganda Premier League season that returns on 15th September. This after the Uganda Premier League Secretariat released the 2023/2024 season fixtures yesterday that will see SC Villa opening against newly promoted side, Kitara FC at Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. Due to their engagements in the Caf Confederation Cup and Caf Champions League,, match day one fixtures for SC Vipers and KCCA will be confirmed soon. Defending Champions Vipers won the trophy last season with 53 points, while KCCA finished second on the log with 53 points, but the latter had a goal difference advantage.