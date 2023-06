Netball World Cup Countdown: She Cranes prepares for redemption in Cape Town

With the Count down to the Netball World Cup coming to 29 days today, the She Cranes camps too continue to take shape at their Nakirebe training base in the Mpigi district. Uganda placed 6th at the last tournament after getting knocked and they will be targeting to better this performance when this year's tournament throws off in Cape Town South Africa 28th of July.