NETBALL: Sarah Babirye takes leave to allow investigations

Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo has taken three months' leave from office to allow a special committee instituted by the Minister of Sports and Education Janet Museveni to investigate allegations of abuse of office and financial mismanagement. During a Friday meeting at State House, Babirye was accused by the National Council of Sports leadership of financial mismanagement during past national team engagement.