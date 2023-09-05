Netball’s Shadiah Nassanga wins accolade

Shadiah Nassanga's standout performance at the recently concluded Netball World Cup in South Africa, earned her the real star award for best sports person for the month of August. She won the player of the match accolades three times against Jamaica, Malawi and South Africa which also earned Uganda a fifth place at the international stage. Other players that have been recognised today in a function held at Lazio restaurant in Lugogo include; Boxer Wasswa Ssali, Victor kiplangat of athletics among others.